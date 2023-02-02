Bella Ramsey Was Told Not To Play The Last Of Us, But She Finally Has

"The Last of Us" star Bella Ramsey is taking cues from her character when it comes to following directions.

Prior to the release of HBO's highly-anticipated adaptation of the hit PlayStation 3 video game, Ramsey revealed that she was asked by the show's creators to not play the game. "I was actually encouraged not to," Ramsey told USA Today in the fall of 2022. "After my first audition, they asked me, 'Have you played it?' And I said, 'Nope,' and they said, 'Keep it that way.'" As for why she was encouraged to not play the game, Ramsey revealed that the show's creators, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, didn't want her to copy the original version of Ellie seen in the games, played by Ashley Johnson (via BBC).

Joel actor Pedro Pascal similarly stayed away from the video games when it came to prep for the series. While speaking with GQ, Pascal confirmed that he tried to play the game but found it too difficult, handing it over to his nephew instead. "I watched for as long as I was able to that day," Pascal told the outlet before discussing how he stopped watching to "create a healthy distance" between the two versions of Joel.

With the HBO series now unleashed to the public and a second season already confirmed, Ramsey has revealed that she's played the game, despite being told not to. Sounds like Ellie's defiance has rubbed off on Ramsey.