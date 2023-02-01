The Exact Moment That '70s Show Jumped The Shark

It would be easy to argue that "That '70s Show" jumped the shark when Topher Grace left the sitcom ahead of its final season. To compensate, the show brought in Eric's cousin, Randy Pearson (Josh Meyers), to fill in the Eric-shaped void that the character's early exit left (as well as give Donna a new love interest). Randy definitely doesn't improve Season 8 and his existence only makes the show's sharp decline even worse. However, the implosion of "That '70s Show" began even earlier than that — specifically, with the Season 7 finale.

In "'Till the Next Goodbye," Jackie and Hyde's romance has reached the ultimate impasse. She's moving to Chicago, and all he has to do to get her to stay in Point Place is promise her a future. He resists doing so, even though he wants to. Disappointed, Jackie enlists her ex-boyfriend Kelso to drive her to Chicago. Hyde is inspired to go chase Jackie down to her motel room and confess his feelings. Unfortunately, as he does so, Kelso emerges from the bathroom in a towel, resulting in Hyde chasing him out of the room.

One would think this moment — which takes a semi-serious story into a more humorous direction — would presage a fight over Jackie between Kelso and Hyde. Instead, it tears apart a couple who might have helped fans acclimate to the changes brought about in Season 8. Furthermore, this bungled end to one of the show's central relationships leaves the audience feeling cheated out of a satisfying conclusion for a pairing that the series spent three seasons carefully putting together. It ultimately serves as a signal for all of the bad things yet to come.