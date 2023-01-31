Johnny Knoxville Is In Disbelief Over Hulu's Quick Cancellation Of Reboot

Hulu canceling "Reboot" after just one season was no doubt shocking to the many who enjoyed the critically acclaimed eight episodes. And for Johnny Knoxville, one of the stars of the comedy series, there appears to be a sense of genuine shock at how things played out.

While many people probably associate Knoxville as the guy from the "Jackass" franchise, the actor has been known to show up in a number of unrelated movies like "Men in Black II," "Walking Tall," and "The Dukes of Hazzard." While there is certainly no denying his credibility in the realms of TV and movies, some might argue that "Reboot" is one of his biggest career highlights as an actor to date. Knoxville plays Clay Barber, one of the dysfunctional cast members of the fictional show "Step Right Up," the series getting the titular reboot.

"Reboot" ended up being a hit with critics, and many likely thought that positive reception meant another season was surely in the cards. However, it was announced on January 30, 2023, that the streamer would not be moving forward with the show (via Variety). In response, Knoxville took to social media to share his disbelief at the news.