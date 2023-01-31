Bad Boys 4 Is Officially A Go With Will Smith And Martin Lawrence (Too Bad They Can't Get The Perfect Title)
"It's that time again!" If you are a fan of bullets, bombs, cars, and everything being very Miami, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are ready to run it back for a fourth film in the "Bad Boys" franchise. Following the always-ready-for-action Mike Lowery (Smith) and the always-ready-to-retire Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), the films see the pair navigate the harsh world of Miami's criminal underbelly. But of course, they do it with style and pithy pokes at each other.
Smith posted an announcement video on his Instagram that saw him driving over to a house and knocking on the door. When Lawrence answered, they both screamed "it's about that time!" giving all of us the idea that we were about to get what we've been wanting for years — more "Bad Boys."
This will be the first time in the franchise that a sequel will come so soon after the previous installment. The first film dropped in 1995, and fans had to wait eight years for a sequel in 2003. They had to wait even longer (a full 17 years) for the third. But lucky for us, the duo is getting back together for a fourth installment less than half a decade later. However, they sure missed a chance for the perfect title, which was already somewhat used.
The title should have been Bad Boys 4 Life
At the end of the announcement video, the two actors continued to show their excitement before Will Smith used his hands to display the number four when saying "Bad Boys for Life." Martin Lawrence reminded him that they already used that title, and even though the "E" was a three, they couldn't use it again. At least, they probably can't. As long as the film returns the franchise to the level of action movie glory the previous films reached, we don't think the fans would mind.
The first film, while being the lowest budget, didn't skimp on the gun battles and car chases (in the first of many nice cars Mike Lowery's trust fund purchased). The second film went all out as it tripled down on the bullets, bombs, and car chases, taking everything to the extreme. This was the first time you saw Marcus Burnett consider retiring from the thrill ride of being Lowery's partner. The third film dropped nearly two decades later and went further with Burnett's retirement talk after becoming a grandfather, and tried to bring Lowery in from the battlefield with unexpected family.
There is no word on what the possible plot points or storyline of "Bad Boys 4" will be, but with both the actors still in relatively good shape, it will almost certainly bring the bullets and car chases full throttle at least one more time.