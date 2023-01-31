Bad Boys 4 Is Officially A Go With Will Smith And Martin Lawrence (Too Bad They Can't Get The Perfect Title)

"It's that time again!" If you are a fan of bullets, bombs, cars, and everything being very Miami, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are ready to run it back for a fourth film in the "Bad Boys" franchise. Following the always-ready-for-action Mike Lowery (Smith) and the always-ready-to-retire Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), the films see the pair navigate the harsh world of Miami's criminal underbelly. But of course, they do it with style and pithy pokes at each other.

Smith posted an announcement video on his Instagram that saw him driving over to a house and knocking on the door. When Lawrence answered, they both screamed "it's about that time!" giving all of us the idea that we were about to get what we've been wanting for years — more "Bad Boys."

This will be the first time in the franchise that a sequel will come so soon after the previous installment. The first film dropped in 1995, and fans had to wait eight years for a sequel in 2003. They had to wait even longer (a full 17 years) for the third. But lucky for us, the duo is getting back together for a fourth installment less than half a decade later. However, they sure missed a chance for the perfect title, which was already somewhat used.