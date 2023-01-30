Is Phoebe Dynevor Really Leaving Bridgerton?

The much-anticipated third season of Netflix's "Bridgerton" is set to arrive sometime in 2023, and many fans are now wondering if series star Phoebe Dynevor, aka Daphne, will actually be in it. The source of that doubt is a new interview and career update that the British actor recently gave.

As viewers saw in Season 2, Dynevor and her "Bridgerton" character took a bit of a backseat to her bachelor brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and his search for a wife. Daphne wound up ruining a romantically-charged moment between Anthony and Kate (Simone Ashley) and was able to get the spotlight back on her for a little bit, but still only appeared in five episodes.

Season 3 of "Bridgerton" is expected to explore the Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) love story from Julia Quinn's book series upon which the show is based (via Variety). Creator Chris Van Dusen will no longer be part of the Netflix program after helming the first two seasons, telling RadioTimes in a March 2022 statement, "At the end of the day ... it was time for me to move on, and hopefully create that magic again in the near future." Now, it appears that "Bridgerton" is possibly losing another huge piece in Dynevor.