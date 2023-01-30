Night Court's New Theme Is All In The Family For John Larroquette

With every great television revival — typically — comes a unique new theme song. And for NBC's "Night Court," the music is apparently all in the family for legacy star John Larroquette.

Premiering on January 17, Dan Rubin's "Night Court" revival sees Larroquette back in his old Dan Fielding role, but as a public defender this time. Abby Stone, the daughter of Harry Anderson's Judge Harold "Harry" T. Stone from the original "Night Court," is now the main focus of the show, with producer and star Melissa Rauch portraying the character. Fans have been torn over the series as a whole, with many feeling it started out slow before finally hitting the ground running and seeing significant improvements in Episode 3, which aired January 24.

"I'll definitely keep watching," said Redditor u/bceagle91. "There's potential here, I think."

One of the biggest praises for "Night Court" since its premiere has been Larroquette's role on the show, with social media users loving his performances as Dan Fielding so far. Twitter user @tleffler32, on January 24, said: "John Larroquette's back must be broken by now trying to carry this #NightCourt revival. Talk about diamond in the (very) rough." User @jwal79 wrote: "He might be funnier in this than the original." Now, to everyone's amazement, we have learned that there's another Larroquette who apparently has a hand in making "Night Court" extra special now through his music.