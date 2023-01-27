New Tomb Raider Series In Development From Phoebe Waller-Bridge At Amazon Prime

"Fleabag" and "Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed on to help create a new "Tomb Raider" series for its adventurous lead character Lara Croft — a role previously explored on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Jolie's and Vikander's "Tomb Raider" films, of course, are based on a blockbuster video game series that kicked off in 1996 and became a major hit for the original PlayStation console, according to Tech Guided. Since then, 16 more "Tomb Raider" games about the archaeological adventurer have been released, with the most recent one coming in 2018 with "Shadow of the Tomb Raider." In the interim, Jolie first assumed the identity of the action-adventure hero in 2001 with "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," and reprised the titular role for the 2003 sequel "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — The Cradle of Life."

After 15 years, Vikander took over the role of Lara Croft in a reboot of the video game-turned-film franchise, starring in the simply titled "Tomb Raider." Unfortunately, Vikander's turn as Lara was short-lived. In July 2022, the actor's services were no longer needed for the role since studio MGM lost its rights to produce more "Tomb Raider" films (via The Wrap). After MGM was bought by Amazon, a new deal was struck for "Tomb Raider" game developer Crystal Dynamic to publish a video game (via The Hollywood Reporter). Now Amazon's streaming arm has plans for a new series for the franchise, which involves Waller-Bridge.