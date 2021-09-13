Hayley Atwell Cast As Lara Croft In Netflix's Tomb Raider Anime

2021 is an important year for the "Tomb Raider" franchise. It marks 25 years since the first game came out and got countless gamers interested in archaeology. While there's still no release date for the Netflix series, Atwell's involvement, which The Hollywood Reporter first reported, is an intriguing development that's bound to catch the attention of long-time fans.

The "Tomb Raider" games have sold over 81 million copies since the first installment in 1996 (via Deadline). There's plenty for fans to look forward to in the years to come. A sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 game "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" has had rumors surrounding it since the last game came out and will take place after the events of "Shadow." The rebooted film series should also have a follow-up coming in the near future. Misha Green of "Lovecraft Country" will write and direct the next installment of the big-screen adaptation, which still doesn't have a release date.

For now, keep your eyes and ears peeled for more updates on the "Tomb Raider" anime as they become available. Atwell's on a voice acting hot streak at the moment, having worked on another Netflix animated project — "3Below: Tales of Arcadia" — and as Captain Carter on Marvel's "What If...?" More casting announcements for the show should come shortly.