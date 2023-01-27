Cowboy Bebop Creator Shinichiro Watanabe Says He Couldn't Bear To Watch Netflix's Live-Action Version

When it comes to adapting properties to live action, few mediums seem to translate as poorly as anime does. From the universally panned "Dragon Ball Z" and "Death Note" films to Netflix's slew of divisive takes on the likes of "Fullmetal Alchemist" and "Bleach," it would appear that trying to bring anime and manga into live action comes with its own unique set of challenges.

While the streamer's version of "Alice in Borderland" has been generally well-received (via Rotten Tomatoes), unfortunately, Netflix's adaptation of the legendary anime hit "Cowboy Bebop" was largely seen as a miss. Despite the enthusiasm of star John Cho, who is a fan of the source material (via NBC), the live-action version of Spike Spiegel's intergalactic adventures just couldn't quite get things right.

To hear it from Shinichiro Watanabe, though, who directed every episode of the original "Cowboy Bebop," the series was a miss from its opening moments. The animation director, who also worked on "Samurai Champloo," explained that he could hardly stomach watching Netflix's version of his anime masterpiece.