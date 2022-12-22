Shinichiro Watanabe Looked To Blade Runner For Cowboy Bebop's Diversity - Exclusive

"Ever since I saw the 1982 movie 'Blade Runner,' I have wanted a future in which lots of ethnicities, races, and genders all lived together," Shinichiro Watanabe said regarding gender representation. "But that sort of future has yet to become reality, so I thought I would at least make it come true in my anime world."

"Blade Runner" takes place in a futuristic version of Los Angeles with many Japanese cultural elements, a cultural fusion inspired by predictions of Japan's economic ascendancy in the '80s. "Cowboy Bebop" presents a similar East-meets-West cultural fusion, though coming from the somewhat different perspective of a Japanese creator rather than that of a British filmmaker making an American movie.

Watanabe is such a fan of "Blade Runner" that he directed an anime short set in the film's universe, titled "Blade Runner Black Out 2022," and was credited as a creative producer on the "Blade Runner: Black Lotus" anime series.

