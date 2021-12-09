Cowboy Bebop Fans Just Got The News They've Been Dreading

The Hollywood Reporter reported the exclusive news earlier today that after just one season, "Cowboy Bebop" will be canceled. According to the outlet, it's likely that the low ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and the 59% drop in viewing hours between late November and early December were disappointing enough — and not good enough to justify production costs — that Netflix decided to put an end to the series. It was, however, noted that the streaming giant "takes pride" in gambling as it did with a live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop."

So far, social media reactions to the cancellation have largely been mixed. On Twitter, @VincentCruz wasn't exactly dismayed to hear the news, claiming that the show lacked "the spirit of the original." @GenePark thought that the series wasn't all bad, but that it ultimately failed "to justify itself." But there are plenty of sad fans out there, including people like @stilwell_ who think the move was in part because of a vocal minority of "the social media hate brigade" complaining about it.

At the end of the day, reboots and remakes will never go out of style, so there's always a chance "Cowboy Bebop" could be redone or picked up by another network.