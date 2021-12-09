Cowboy Bebop Fans Just Got The News They've Been Dreading
"Cowboy Bebop" is such a popular anime that even most non-weebs have at least heard of it. It's basically the animated version of "Firefly" (before "Firefly" became a thing) featuring "space cowboys" skirting the law and struggling to survive in a spaceship whose name is also in the title. There are action-packed fight sequences and romantic subplots, so it's got a little something for everybody. It's easy to see why the show was so popular.
The original anime was so popular, in fact, that it eventually got its own live-action reboot on Netflix. It debuted in November, featuring big names like John Cho as Spike Spiegel and corgi duo Charlie and Harry as Ein. Furthermore, Mustafa Shakir delivered an exceptionally faithful and entertaining performance as Jet Black, according to Discussing Film. But apparently, it wasn't enough — because Netflix just made a major decision about Season 2 that die-hard fans of the show are going to be sad to hear.
After only three weeks, Netflix has decided to cancel the show
The Hollywood Reporter reported the exclusive news earlier today that after just one season, "Cowboy Bebop" will be canceled. According to the outlet, it's likely that the low ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and the 59% drop in viewing hours between late November and early December were disappointing enough — and not good enough to justify production costs — that Netflix decided to put an end to the series. It was, however, noted that the streaming giant "takes pride" in gambling as it did with a live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop."
So far, social media reactions to the cancellation have largely been mixed. On Twitter, @VincentCruz wasn't exactly dismayed to hear the news, claiming that the show lacked "the spirit of the original." @GenePark thought that the series wasn't all bad, but that it ultimately failed "to justify itself." But there are plenty of sad fans out there, including people like @stilwell_ who think the move was in part because of a vocal minority of "the social media hate brigade" complaining about it.
At the end of the day, reboots and remakes will never go out of style, so there's always a chance "Cowboy Bebop" could be redone or picked up by another network.