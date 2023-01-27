Here's How To Watch The First Episode Of The Last Of Us For Free

HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" has been a massive hit, with critics loving the series and the second episode smashing a viewership record. So it's no surprise that with both fans and critics loving the new series, you might want to check it out, whether you're a fan of the game it's based on or not.

There's just one problem: you'll have to pay for it. HBO's "The Last of Us" is currently available through either traditional cable TV on HBO or the platform's streaming app, HBO Max. If you don't have access to either platform, you won't be joining Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on their journey across an Infected-ridden America any time soon.

However, with a new announcement by HBO, there finally is a way for you to at least get a taste of what the series is like before putting any money down.