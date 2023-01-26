Walker Independence's Justin Johnson Cortez Discusses How Fans Can Be Native Allies - Exclusive

Justin Johnson Cortez is changing the Western narrative on The CW's "Walker Independence." For too long, Native American representation has been nonexistent, peripheral, or highly problematic in Westerns that tackle the 1800s. It's no secret that history books are written by the conquerors, leading to a gross misrepresentation of what really happened during the "founding" of the U.S. Yet instead of painting the show's Apache tribes as the villains, "Walker Independence" tackles the horrors of the settlers stealing Apache land, using their services when it suits them, and blaming them for any crime that happens in town.

The hard-hitting episode "The Owl and the Arrow" details the hypocrisy of the time period as Cortez's character, Calian, fights to clear his name for a crime he didn't commit — while highlighting the barbaric nature of hanging people for entertainment. But representation isn't the only necessary component needed for reparations for Native American populations. We still have a long way to go in getting justice and equal rights for Native individuals in the United States.

Looper spoke to Cortez during an exclusive interview, where he discussed how "Walker Independence" is changing the Western narrative and how fans can be better allies to Native people.