The Impactful Native Storyline That Justin Johnson Cortez Pitched For Walker Independence - Exclusive

Since the very first episode of "Walker Independence," the show has set itself apart from other Westerns by not shying away from the darker components of the Wild West. Too often, the genre either pretends diversity didn't exist at this time or carries out racist, villainous tropes with Native characters. It's not enough that settlers stole Native American land and enacted genocide — Hollywood has long since made them look like the heroes for it.

Yet with the help of Native actors like Justin Johnson Cortez, "Walker Independence" sidesteps this rewritten history and gives a voice to generations of Native families impacted by this travesty. In the Calian-centric episode "The Owl and the Arrow," Calian calls out the racism within Independence and how quickly they're willing to accept his help when they need it but condemn him in the next breath. Even more impactful is his story about his missing sister — an account all too real that extends far beyond the show's time period.

Looper spoke to Justin Johnson Cortez during an exclusive interview about the hard-hitting episode and how he pitched the episode's most intense moments.