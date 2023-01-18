Jeremy Renner's Injuries Led To A New Mayor Of Kingstown Poster

Jeremy Renner, known for his iconic performances in titles including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Arrival," and "Mayor of Kingstown," recently landed in the hospital due to sustaining serious injuries from a snowplow accident. Although Renner has thankfully recovered and is now back at home, it was still an incredibly frightening incident, and the photos and videos of Renner's bruised face that came out showed how seriously injured the Marvel star was.

It would seem, then, that releasing a promo poster showing Renner's face looking bruised and bloody would be in bad taste, given everything that he has just been through. Fortunately, the marketing team at Paramount+ appears to think the same thing, switching out the most recent "Mayor of Kingstown" poster (with unfortunate timing) to something much more palatable. Read on to see the difference between the revised poster and the original problematic one that definitely needed to be changed given the circumstances.