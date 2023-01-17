Jeremy Renner Has Been Released From The Hospital Following His Life-Threatening Accident

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Jeremy Renner fans. After being crushed in a snow plow incident on New Year's Day, the "Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel star remained in critical condition for some time thanks to orthopedic injuries and blunt chest trauma. Though the star eventually began posting positive messages on social media, even mustering the energy to share a photo of himself with his "renowned" ICU staff, his haggard appearance had some fans worried and frustrated. At the time of his injury, a 911 caller was so scared that she allegedly screamed over the phone about Renner, who was moaning and bleeding heavily (via Today).

But now, Renner fans can rejoice. In a recent tweet, Renner casually revealed that he had just watched episode 201 of "Mayor of Kingstown" with his family at home. The subtle revelation about his health and recovery was very welcome news for many concerned fans across the Internet.