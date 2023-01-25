Joe Cornish Wants Attack The Block 2 To Live Up To These Iconic Sci-Fi Sequels

The number one job on a franchise's number two to-do list is to surpass somehow what came before. There's no point venturing back to old turf if you've got nothing new to plant there, and the hope is that director Joe Cornish and John Boyega have something special when they revisit their surprise smash sci-fi hit, "Attack the Block" with a sequel. It's been 12 years since "The Woman King" star pedaled onto our screens with a samurai sword and an attitude to face off alien invaders on his apartment block as Moses in South London. Since then, his career has continued to ascend. From three stints in "Star Wars" (albeit grossly underused) to soon sharing the screen with Jamie Foxx in "They Cloned Tyrone," he's a name welcomed by audiences around the world.

Anticipation should undoubtedly be reaching the top floor then, with news from Cornish that work is well underway in bringing Moses back to his home turf to face old foes from well outside his area. Understandably though, as the production wheels start turning, the pressure is on for both Cornish and Boyega — working together as co-producers this time around — to meet the standards set by science fiction sequels that have become staples of cinema history. It's looking to these legendary entries that Cornish reveals he hopes can be replicated when it's finally time to return to the block.