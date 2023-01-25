Jerry Bruckheimer Isn't Counting Tom Cruise Out For A Third Top Gun Film

TheWrap probed producer Jerry Bruckheimer, still riding the immense high of "Top Gun: Maverick" being nominated for best picture at the Oscars this year, over the odds of making another pass at the franchise. Given the sequel hauled in an incredible $1.5 billion (Box Office Mojo) and earned a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, it wouldn't be the wildest idea.

"A lot of people talk about it," revealed Bruckheimer. "But Tom is off doing two 'Mission: Impossible' movies and he's out there risking his life as he usually does, unfortunately. But we haven't had a discussion with him about it yet." While the last film took over three decades to launch, its frontman's schedule is the franchise's biggest issue right now. Besides two halves of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" to get released, there's still the tiny task of Tom Cruise heading into space for his long-anticipated secret project that's also in the cards.

Even so, given the film's monstrous success, Bruckheimer isn't ruling the idea out if he can keep Cruise grounded long enough. "You always like to make movies that entertain audiences, if we can come up with a way to bring another one back, of course. Why wouldn't we?" he explained. "Look, it took us 35/36 years to get this one done. You never know."