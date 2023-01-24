The Biggest Snubs And Surprises From The 2023 Oscar Nominations - Looper Staff Reacts

I don't usually suggest that the answer to something being objectively crappy, predictable, and transparent is to light the thing on fire and move on, but when it comes to The Academy — aka, Hollywood's version of the electoral college — I'm willing to make an exception.

Art shouldn't have a gate, so I'll never understand why we're supposed to fall all over ourselves with appreciation and applause when its Fancy Gatekeepers manage to let someone or something in that they had no business keeping out in the first place. And yet, every year, I submit to the same futile optimism that insists this year will be different. This year, I thought, there's just no way Jordan Peele's "Nope" — the highest grossing film of the year that wasn't tied to an already-existing IP, narrative, or franchise — won't get at least some recognition. If not a Best Picture or Best Original Screenplay nom, surely a Best Actress nom for Keke Palmer, or some credit for its brilliant Sound Design?

Nope.

Like "Us" before it, "Nope" joins the list of countless other ground-breaking horror and sci-fi films (including several from 2022) that simply asked far too much. Hollywood loves a movie about Hollywood, but only if said movie allows it to either celebrate itself, or engage in the kind of feigned self-effacement that should earn it its own "Best Institution in a Leading Role" award. And "Nope" wasn't that.

Peele's film not only asked viewers to digest both a surface-level commentary and more than one subtextual theme, it did so while tapping — with taught, relentless tension — into the terror of both the unseen and the too-seen, while (yes, there's more) simultaneously addressing the horror of invisibility, through performances that speak for themselves. All that should have been enough to earn it an invite to the party, particularly considering that party's handful of infinitely (and overtly) less complex and relevant guests.

But of course, it wasn't. Which is maybe, I'll be telling myself, for the best. This party sucks anyway, and there's not enough satin and sequins in the world to convince me otherwise.