It Sounds Like That Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Isn't Happening After All

As Madonna, 64, will soon be occupied by her world tour, it makes sense that she would want to shift her focus away from a huge new directing venture. That doesn't mean that the project is dead in the water, though: insiders are telling Variety that Madonna still eventually plans to make a movie about her life.

The development is surely sad news for Julia Garner, however. The actress, who just won a third Emmy for her work on "Ozark," nabbed her role in Madonna's movie only after completing hours-long choreography and acting sessions, often with Madge herself. Neither Garner nor Madonna has commented on the news yet.

The unnamed biopic would have been Madonna's third directing job, after 2008's "Filth and Wisdom" and 2011's "W.E.", both of which were trashed by critics. Now, the world will have to wait to see if the third time will, in fact, be the charm.