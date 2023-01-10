Angela Bassett's Golden Globe Win For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marks Major Firsts For The MCU

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" isn't the MCU's first trip to the Golden Globes. In 2019, the first "Black Panther" film netted three Golden Globe nominations (via Variety), with two of them for the film's music. The only non-musical nomination was in the category of best motion picture drama. However, it lost in all three categories. So, Angela Bassett's Golden Globe win isn't just a first for the "Black Panther " series, but it's also the MCU's first Golden Globe. Bassett's Globe also serves as the MCU's first win for an acting performance from any of the big Hollywood award ceremonies.

Many films within the MCU have often earned nominations from the Screen Actors Guild or the Oscars, but not in any type of acting category. It's become normal to expect MCU films to net more recognition for the production side of things. In fact, while the MCU technically has three Oscar Awards, they were all for sound, costume, and production categories in "Black Panther."

Bassett's win is very much deserved. However, the actor noted that she didn't do "Wakanda Forever" to win any awards. The actor told Variety, "You don't do these kinds of projects for the awards. I appreciate the buzz on it because I know that it doesn't really come from these big superhero movie franchises."