Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Screenwriter Describes Kang The Conqueror In Some Pretty Scary Terms

Speaking to SFX Magazine, Loveness painted a detailed picture of the MCU's new evildoer, highlighting that it was Kang's journey before he arrives to cause trouble for the newly appointed Avengers that appealed to him. Describing Kang as a "lonely character," Loveness teased: "We're going to be seeing a lot of him in a lot of different ways going forward, but I really wanted to introduce the humanity and even the vulnerability of this character before he gets to such apocalyptic, Avengers-scale heights."

That won't be a difficult task for Kang, given his history in the comics. As threatening as Thanos or Doctor Doom, the screenwriter made sure to put some respect on the name and the eventual endgame he's prepping for. When considering Kang's first encounter with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Loveness said: "What do you do when you feel you're not enough against that? How do you step up to face the challenge of this generation, who is Thanos on an exponential level? He's almost this infinite Thanos."

Such a comparison means he's sure to come out swinging after "Quantumania," in anticipation of "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." Loveness explained: "I think it's time to put the pedal to the gas again, and really take all these new characters that we like and throw them into the fire." Let's see how things heat up when "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" arrives on February 17.