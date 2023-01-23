Sarah Polley Discusses The Real Meaning Of Her Film Women Talking

Based on the true story of female members of an isolated Bolivian Mennonite colony who are repeatedly drugged and sexually abused, only to have their trauma dismissed as "demon attacks" or dreams (per The Atlantic), "Women Talking" is sparking plenty of conversations about its profoundly shocking subject matter.

With an impressive 91% of critics giving the film a positive review on Rotten Tomatoes, "Women Talking" builds on its startling premise to deliver a powerhouse cinematic experience that belies its straightforward title. Based on Canadian author Miriam Toews' 2018 novel, the film features a brilliant ensemble cast including Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, and Jessie Buckley, among others. Much of the film's action, such as it is, takes place in the loft of a barn where the abused women gather to debate what to do about the horrific situation in which they find themselves quite literally trapped. The men responsible for the crimes against them are in custody, but other men are on their way to bail the offenders out and return them to the colony. Thus, the clock is ticking as the women discuss whether to leave, stay, and fight or do nothing. But as director Sarah Polley notes, the film's message goes beyond what many movie-goers might expect.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).