Claire Foy Gushes Over Her Women Talking Co-Star Rooney Mara's Mystique And Humor

Following up her three previous cinematic directorial efforts, "Away from Her," "Take This Waltz," and "Stories We Tell," actress-director Sarah Polley added a fourth film to the list in late 2022. Titled "Women Talking," the feature centers on eight women living in a Mennonite colony as their faith is shaken in the worst way. They've learned that for years now, the men within their colony have drugged and assaulted the women on a consistent basis. Thus, they must determine the safest course of action going forward, bearing this information as well as their religion in mind.

To bring this adaptation of Miriam Toews' 2018 novel to life, Polley and her team enlisted an all-star cast capable of doing the source material justice. Rooney Mara stars as Ona, alongside Claire Foy as Salome, Frances McDormand as "Scarface" Janz, and Ben Whishaw as August Epp, to name a few. Considering the overwhelmingly positive response "Women Talking" has garnered so far, it's fair to say that this stable of actors more than gave the film their all. Of course, surely it helped that there was a great deal of respect and admiration among them, specifically between Foy and Mara.

When discussing her time working on "Women Talking" with Rooney Mara, Claire Foy couldn't help but shower her co-star with praise.