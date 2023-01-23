Shrinking Star Jason Segel Comments On Harrison Ford's Surprising Comedic Chops

"Shrinking" follows Jimmy Laird (Segel), a frustrated therapist who decides to finally tell his clients what he really feels about them and their situations. While his honesty is commendable, it puts his relationship with his clients and career in a threatening position. Ford joins him as Dr. Paul Rhodes, another therapist who helps Laird deal with his ongoing issues. A comedic veteran himself, Segel recently expressed to The Herald just how blown away he was by working with Ford.

"There is a ton Harrison Ford has over me, including raw masculinity," Segel said. After mulling it over, Segel realized that his experience with comedy was a super-weapon and that he could be funnier than Ford. "So I had this thought, like OK – this guy may be a potentially much, much better actor than I am, and a much more heart-throbby kind of man, but I want to be funnier than Harrison Ford."

This, to Segel's surprise, wasn't the case when it came time to roll cameras. "And then this guy turns out to be hilarious! And so you're just kind of outmatched at every turn by Harrison Ford," Segel told the outlet. It looks like Ford's jokes really made an impression on critics, as "Shrinking" is receiving heaps of praise from critics ahead of its release on January 27, 2023.