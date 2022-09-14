Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Has Reportedly Found Its Writer

On the (bizarre) chance that any Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have fears about their favorite franchises disappearing, fear not. The MCU has shown no signs of slowing down — especially given the huge number of upcoming projects announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

In addition to new trailers for the remaining 2022 Phase 4 projects, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," which started streaming on August 18 on Disney+, and November's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Marvel announced a full release schedule for Phase 5, and a basic framework for MCU Phase 6, which includes eight more unspecified projects, leaving fans speculating about what they'd most like to see. Phase 5 kicks off on February 17, 2023, with "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprising their titular roles, and joined by Bill Murray(!) as a mysterious character who may or may not have something to do with the film's time-traveling Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Phase 6 includes Marvel's take (finally) on the "Fantastic Four," as well as two more "Avengers" films, with the subtitles "The Kang Dynasty" — presumably featuring Kang the Conqueror — and "Secret Wars." These films will take the MCU through at least 2025, per Vulture.

In case these announcements aren't satisfying enough, Marvel has shown their commitment by hiring an experienced screenwriter for "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," which is due in theaters on May 2, 2025.