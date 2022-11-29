That '90s Show Will Show New Sides To Red And Kitty
"That '70s Show" — the Fox sitcom created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill — debuted in 1998 and ran for eight seasons. The series, which centers around a group of teenagers growing up in Wisconsin during the titular decade, was a hit at the time, and it continues to find an audience to this day. Part of the success of "That '70s Show" can be chalked up to nostalgia, as most viewers can relate to its themes pertaining to the trials and tribulations of growing up. That said, the sitcom is also very funny, despite boasting jokes that wouldn't be accepted today.
While "That '70s Show" primarily revolves around the younger characters, some of their parents remain fan favorites among the show's base — especially Eric's (Topher Grace) folks, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp). The former embodies blue-collar values and isn't shy about calling people "dumb a**." Kitty, meanwhile, is more happy-go-lucky and cheerful, but she can be very assertive when pushed.
With the sequel series "That '90s Show" on the horizon, the original characters are set to return and show fans how they coped with the grunge and MTV era. However, long-term viewers can also brace themselves for evolved versions of Red and Kitty.
Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp had some questions about their characters
Most of the original cast will reprise their roles on "That '90s Show," but fans can expect to see new sides of them. For example, the teenagers from "That '70s Show" are all grown up now, with jobs and kids of their own. Elsewhere, Red and Kitty will be grandparents, and the dynamic of their relationship is expected to be much different this time around.
While speaking to Variety, the creators of "That '90s Show" revealed that Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith had no interest in repeating themselves. So, they asked plenty of questions and offered input to ensure that their characters were returning in a way that made sense. "They read the scripts and were very valuable in talking to us about how Red and Kitty have aged and maybe they're like this." Lindsey Turner said. "What was really key early on, was talking to Debra Jo and Kurtwood about who Red and Kitty became in the quiet after the kids left. And how do the kids coming back change that? How has it reawakened pieces of them?"
Turner concluded by saying that the conversations they had with the actors were "funny, nuanced, and interesting," which reassured the creators about pressing ahead with the sequel series.