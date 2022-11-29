That '90s Show Will Show New Sides To Red And Kitty

"That '70s Show" — the Fox sitcom created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill — debuted in 1998 and ran for eight seasons. The series, which centers around a group of teenagers growing up in Wisconsin during the titular decade, was a hit at the time, and it continues to find an audience to this day. Part of the success of "That '70s Show" can be chalked up to nostalgia, as most viewers can relate to its themes pertaining to the trials and tribulations of growing up. That said, the sitcom is also very funny, despite boasting jokes that wouldn't be accepted today.

While "That '70s Show" primarily revolves around the younger characters, some of their parents remain fan favorites among the show's base — especially Eric's (Topher Grace) folks, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp). The former embodies blue-collar values and isn't shy about calling people "dumb a**." Kitty, meanwhile, is more happy-go-lucky and cheerful, but she can be very assertive when pushed.

With the sequel series "That '90s Show" on the horizon, the original characters are set to return and show fans how they coped with the grunge and MTV era. However, long-term viewers can also brace themselves for evolved versions of Red and Kitty.