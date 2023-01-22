The Last Of Us: Episode 2 Recap - A Tess Of Friendship

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 2

After last week's gripping premiere, HBO's "The Last of Us" is back again to test our nerves and emotions with another top-tier installment. The show's second episode sees Joel (Pedro Pascal), Tess (Anna Torv), and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) hit the road to get the youngest of the trio back into the hands of The Fireflies. The reason for this is finally revealed to Joel and Tess, who take the information in very different ways. One of them, in particular, clings to it as their last bit of hope all the way until their bitter end.

Let's not get all weepy just yet, though. Before Torv's brave and broken-hearted character gets taken from us, we get a lot more info on how the infection came to be and how much of Dr. Newman's (John Hannah) prediction proved to be right on the money. How did the human race lose a fight to the death with fungus, and what kind of spoils went to the victor? Also, what terrifying elements have changed from the original game and how might they drastically alter how things play out in the future? Well, let us break it down because, from this point on, we are silent. SILENT.