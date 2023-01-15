The Last Of Us: Episode 1 Recap - Look For The Blight

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 1

Here we are at last. HBO's brave endeavor of bringing one of the most groundbreaking games ever to the small screen has finally been released for all the world to see. Critics already hyped it up with its nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, but is the live-action iteration of "The Last of Us" really that good? Well, if the first episode is any indication, we're in for some truly gripping television for the next nine weeks. Mixing all-new elements to keep fans guessing just as much as audience members going in blind, Episode 1 did an impeccable job of ensuring the tone and the terror of "The Last of Us" game wasn't lost in the adaptation.

Without a doubt, spines were chilled, hearts were broken, and television found a new double act that could very well steal 2023 before it's even fired up. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Instead, let's wallow in the heartbreak, regret, and the sight of The Mandalorian clocking a senior citizen with a wrench for our entertainment. There's more to it than that, as "When You're Lost in the Darkness" establishes just how much the world has changed and what exactly got taken from the ones left behind in it. Doing so has given us time to learn what makes Joel (Pedro Pascal) tick, why his cargo is so important, and just what an '80s tune means on the radio. Ready player? Well, then Press Start.