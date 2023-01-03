The Bloater From The Last Of Us Trailer Explained

We're mere days away from the world ending and having to walk through the aftermath with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in HBO's highly anticipated show, "The Last of Us." Created by Neil Druckmann (the brains behind the original game the show is based on) and Craig Mazin of unsettling drama, "Chernobyl," what we've seen so far promises to be a close adaptation to one of the most beloved games of all time. From its heroes to its villains and everything in between, there appears to be plenty for fans to get giddy about, including one of the game's most lethal threats.

Now there's plenty to keep your guard up in this intense barren land at the world's end. Besides others fighting for survival, the horde of infected spread the disease that has nearly erased humanity, replacing them with carriers that have undergone a horrific transformation. The longer they live with the disease, the more their appearance fades behind a mutation that turns them into grotesque creatures that use sound to find their prey. This stage turns them into what are known as Clickers because of the sound they make. They're also tough to kill, but nothing compared to the final horrendous stage of the disease that turns them into something we've only caught a glimpse of: Bloaters.