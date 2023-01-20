Jason Momoa Claims He'll 'Always Be Aquaman' In The DCU And Teases Possible Additional Characters

Back when director Zack Snyder was at the forefront of the DC Extended Universe, he and Warner Bros. wasted little time filling out their Justice League lineup. With Henry Cavill's Superman leading the charge, we soon met Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, in addition to a few slightly smaller names to round out the roster. Alongside Ezra Miller's Flash and Ray Fisher's Cyborg stood Jason Momoa's Aquaman — a take on the longtime DC Comics staple that would go on to redefine the aquatic hero for a new generation.

For years, Aquaman has found himself on the receiving end of endless jokes and jests from DC fans and mainstream pop culture enthusiasts. From his communication with fish to his green and orange costume, he didn't get nearly as much love as his fellow DC heroes. Thankfully, Momoa's interpretation of Arthur Curry went a long way in legitimizing the character in the eyes of casual fans, giving moviegoers a long-haired, trident-wielding badass. He debuted in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" before getting much more to do in both "Justice League" cuts and "Aquaman." He also cameoed on the HBO Max hit "Peacemaker."

2023 will bring with it a second "Aquaman" feature, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and with the now-DC Universe in a state of flux, one has to wonder how much longer Jason Momoa will stick with the title role. He claims he'll always be Aquaman, potentially in addition to some other characters going forward.