A New Rings Of Power Season 2 Rumor Teases One Of Middle-Earth's Darkest Chapters

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is one of Amazon Prime's current flagship IPs. It's also a mammoth production with a locked-in, five-season, long-term vision that extends half a decade into the future. The studio is so committed to showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay's vision that they greenlit Season 2 early on and even started production on it before Season 1 had finished airing. As the dust has settled from the finale of Season 1, speculation and rumors have already started to percolate regarding what we can expect to see when the next season drops (it has, for the record, already been established that there's going to be a lengthy wait for "The Rings of Power" Season 2).

Despite the long wait, the energy and excitement of the J. R. R. Tolkien fanbase remain palpable, and there have already been plenty of casting announcements, leaked set images, and cryptic hints from the cast about where the story will go now that Sauron (Charlie Vickers) has been revealed and the Three Elven Rings have been forged. The most recent of these scoops comes from the fansite Fellowship of Fans, which recently posted a string of exclusive new rumors.

These include a new Númenórean character named Lord Belzagar, who will purportedly join the show in Season 2, along with a fresh location (either in Middle-earth or Númenor) called Telperien Bay. The real eye-catcher, though, is that actor William Chubb (who was recently announced to be joining "The Rings of Power") will be playing the "High Priest of Númenor" in Season 2. While just a rumor, if this proves to be true, it could be the first piece of news that we've gotten about one of the darkest areas of Tolkien's legendarium.