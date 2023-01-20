Steven Spielberg Bringing John Williams Documentary To Our Screens

Fans of legendary composer John Williams got some awesome news on Friday, January 20, with the announcement of a feature-length documentary coming out about his life, which will be made by Williams' most famous film muse: Steven Spielberg.

Just last year, people were planning Williams' retirement following an interview with the Associated Press where he hinted that "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" would be his final movie score. "I think [Harrison Ford] has announced [Indiana Jones 5] will be his last film. So, I thought: 'If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also,'" Williams told AP News. The iconic music man eventually walked back his statement and said that he is never opposed to coming back to Hollywood after stepping away for a little bit — if he should ever decide to do so.

"We always said we'd retire at the same time," explained Spielberg at an event honoring the cinema masters in early January 2022 (via IndieWire). "So if he's not, I guess I'm not either. So now I've got to find out what the hell I'm doing next." Well, it would appear that the storied filmmaker has officially found his next big Williams project in the form of his newly announced documentary.