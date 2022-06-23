Will Indiana Jones 5 Be John Williams' Final Film Score?

In Hollywood, there are music composers — and then there's John Williams. A 90-year-old living legend with countless films and five Academy Awards under his belt who still manages to lend his talents and knowledge to big-time projects like Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" (via IMDb). "Without John Williams, bikes don't really fly," Spielberg said at the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony in 2016 (via Billboard). "Nor do brooms in Quidditch matches. Nor do men in red capes. There is no Force. Dinosaurs do not walk the earth. We do not wonder. We do not weep. We do not believe," Spielberg said. Most recently, Williams was tapped to do James Mangold's film score for "Indiana Jones 5," which — according to reports — could be his very last one. But how close is Williams, really, to laying down his baton?

In November, the "Star Wars" and "Jaws" Oscar winner will earn his penultimate composing credit for Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" film starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogen. June 2023 will be when Williams takes his supposed final cinematic bow with the release of the fifth "Indiana Jones" movie. He also has taken over conductor duties in recent months at the Vienna Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Pittsburgh Symphony, and has a scheduled show with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Sept. 2-4 at the Hollywood Bowl (via Variety). So, with such a busy schedule still — and so many opportunities in both film and TV — what is Williams' specific reasoning behind retiring? And how likely is he to actually stay away?