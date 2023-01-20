Vikings: Valhalla Showrunner Jeb Stuart Explains How Season 2's Increased Diversity Reflects Viking Culture - Exclusive

When it comes to historical fiction, people love to use various time periods as an excuse for a lack of on-screen diversity, claiming it wouldn't make sense for a certain religion, race, or sexual orientation to exist in a certain place or time. Yet those assertions are incorrect more often than not. Virtually nowhere in history was devoid of different races (via Mythcreants). Conquerors are the ones who write the history books, and their biases are evident in how whitewashed history is.

As a result, it's important for shows like "Vikings: Valhalla" to accurately showcase the good, the bad, and the despicable when it comes to Viking history. Looper spoke to "Vikings: Valhalla" showrunner Jeb Stuart about Season 2's focus on diverse characters and the horrors of Viking culture — such as keeping women as slaves.

On the focus on diversity this season, Stuart explained that the Vikings "went all over the known world." He described, "There's Viking DNA all over the Middle East and all over Africa. It's unbelievable how it's been spread."