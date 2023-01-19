All That Mention Of Casey Has Chicago Fire Fans Speculating A Possible Return

Jesse Spencer was a longtime "Chicago Fire" staple as Firehouse 51's Matthew Casey, starting in its pilot episode and lasting for nearly a decade. Eventually, however, Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway into Season 10, capping off his run as a regular cast member with a grand total of 200 episodes under his belt.

Of Casey's castmates, the character most affected by Spencer's departure was Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), who Casey was dating at the time the actor portraying him decided to move onto new career opportunities. Following Season 11's midseason finale, a "Chicago Fire" showrunner teased Brett's single life, and Brett has indeed begun dating anew after she and Casey decided a long-distance relationship was no longer an option. Nevertheless, a number of fans felt Casey's absence in the "Chicago Fire" 2023 premiere, arguing online that he could have deescalated some of the drama that defined some of 2023's first big moments.

Those fans, however, may soon get their wish, as some viewers noticed a unusually significant amount of references to Casey's character in Season 11, Episode 12, which they believe might signal his return to the series, even if just for a one-off appearance.