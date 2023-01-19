As If Tiger King Couldn't Get Stranger, Carole Baskin's Husband Is Really Alive?

Just when we thought we were out, Carole Baskin pulls us back in.

A full-fledged celebrity at this point — with appearances on "Dancing With The Stars" and other absurd shows like "I Can See Your Voice" — Baskin managed to sink her claws into mainstream headlines yet again this week thanks to some juicy "Tiger King"-related news: Her husband's not dead after all.

Apparently, that's what the kooky cat lady has been claiming for over a year now, with her even going so far as to tell media outlets like the UK's ITV in a recently resurfaced interview, which is news to Florida authorities who are still actively searching for Don Lewis.

"We have not received any communication from our federal partners that confirms the location of missing person Mr. Don Lewis," read a statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which has been handling the Lewis case ever since his disappearance in 1997 and legal declaration of death in 2002 (via New York Post). "The investigation into Don Lewis' disappearance remains a priority for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, as do all missing person cases," the statement added.

According to Baskin, there's no need to keep searching for her supposedly late ex-husband, because the Department of Homeland Security has actually found the tiger sanctuary owner alive and well in a completely different country — or so she claimed in a November 2021 interview.