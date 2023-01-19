Why Cam Watkins From All American Looks So Familiar

"All American" recurring character Cam Watkins originally appears as a South Crenshaw High School student and player for the Chargers. Watkins is a major antagonist to fellow receiver Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), in part because James outmatches him on the playing field. While Watkins is talented, he ultimately recognizes that he'll always be playing backup to his nemesis while at Crenshaw. He transfers to Westlake after Season 3, though he later makes guest appearances.

Watkins appears as a regular character on the spinoff show "All American: Homecoming," where he attends the fictional HBCU Bringston University in Atlanta. He originally signs on to be part of the Bringston Lions team, but an injury that results in a brain aneurysm ends his football scholarship. The former player decides to succeed at Bringston without it, pursuing music and dating Keisha (Netta Walker). Here's where you may have seen Mitchell Edwards, the actor who plays Cam Watkins, in action before.

