There's A Horror Sequel Trend That Needs To Die A Quick Death

Decades late to the game, Hollywood is finally seeing horror as the viable moneymaker it's always been. Granted, it's making up for lost time by simply rebooting, sequelizing, or requelizing films it should have paid attention to the first time around, but we'll take what we can get, especially since these installments have been (for the most part) pretty watchable.

Unfortunately, this fad has come with the secondary trend of giving a reboot or follow-up the exact same title as the film its creatives insist it isn't remaking. The trend not only makes for confusing, cumbersome wording in horror articles (apologies in advance), but directly contradicts the marketing and supposed ethos of non-remakes. To wit: in a September 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, director David Bruckner said of his then-upcoming "Hellraiser" reboot: "This is not a remake. I just didn't think you could ever remake the original Hellraiser. It's too much its own thing [...]" Last October, while defending his new "Halloween" trilogy to Games Radar, director David Gordon Green said, "Some people just want to literally watch the original film. You're not going to remake that; you have to do something different." And in an interview with Drew Barrymore (via YouTube), Courtney Cox insisted that "Scream" (2022) was somehow both the fifth installment in the franchise, and a brand-new thing that was therefore "not 'Scream 5 [...] just a new 'Scream.'" Wait, what?

This "X isn't Y, it's just called Y" mantra may be an ultimately harmless sort of gaslighting, but when we break down the all-too-transparent marketing "whys" of this same-name-different-year title trend, its foolishness becomes as obvious as the "inject and spoon-feed commentary, rinse and repeat" formula at play in some of these new chapters.