Ghostface Hits NYC In The First Trailer For Scream 6

Horror fans, rejoice — the "Scream" train is officially back up and running. For over a decade after the first four movies, it seemed that the iconic slasher send-up franchise was permanently trapped in purgatory. Thankfully, the long-awaited fifth film brought "Scream" back to the screen in 2022, and it turns out the filmmakers aren't giving fans time to breathe, with its follow-up "Scream 6" already set for release in 2023.

Early details on "Scream 6" have given fans plenty of reasons to get excited. For one thing, the new movie will be a direct continuation of the storyline laid out in 2022's "Scream." However, it's also going to be featuring a fresh setting for the franchise by taking the grisly action to New York City (via Bloody Disgusting). On top of that, the movie boasts a star-studded cast filled with returning talent from all throughout the entire "Scream" timeline, such as Courtney Cox's Gale Weathers and Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter.

While "Scream 6" launched a teaser trailer showcasing the first official footage from the movie, fans have still been eager to get a more in-depth look. Thankfully, the first full trailer for "Scream 6" has finally arrived.