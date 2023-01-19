Ghostface Hits NYC In The First Trailer For Scream 6
Horror fans, rejoice — the "Scream" train is officially back up and running. For over a decade after the first four movies, it seemed that the iconic slasher send-up franchise was permanently trapped in purgatory. Thankfully, the long-awaited fifth film brought "Scream" back to the screen in 2022, and it turns out the filmmakers aren't giving fans time to breathe, with its follow-up "Scream 6" already set for release in 2023.
Early details on "Scream 6" have given fans plenty of reasons to get excited. For one thing, the new movie will be a direct continuation of the storyline laid out in 2022's "Scream." However, it's also going to be featuring a fresh setting for the franchise by taking the grisly action to New York City (via Bloody Disgusting). On top of that, the movie boasts a star-studded cast filled with returning talent from all throughout the entire "Scream" timeline, such as Courtney Cox's Gale Weathers and Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter.
While "Scream 6" launched a teaser trailer showcasing the first official footage from the movie, fans have still been eager to get a more in-depth look. Thankfully, the first full trailer for "Scream 6" has finally arrived.
Big city scares abound in Scream 6
The first trailer for "Scream 6" is here, and from the looks of it, the movie is dead-set on delivering that winning mix of slasher horror and cinematic satire that the franchise is known for. That said, the project also seems to be taking "Scream" in a bold, new direction.
The trailer gives fans an update on how several characters are doing after the ending of 2022's "Scream." They're living among the bustling streets of New York City now, but it's not too long into their new lives before they're once again getting terrorized by Ghostface. From this sneak peek, it seems that the movie is really going to be taking advantage of its Big Apple setting too. The trailer showcases some iconic cultural staples from the city, including a scene where Ghostface hunts for the group inside a good old-fashioned New York bodega. Nice.
While there's a decent amount of details to pore over in the "Scream 6" trailer, it seems that the movie is reserving some of its most chilling and thrilling moments for the release itself. That's not too surprising, as fans won't have to wait much longer for the film's debut. "Scream 6" is set to hit theaters on March 10.