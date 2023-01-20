The Last Of Us Star Anna Torv On How Close Tess Is To Her Video Game Counterpart - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Anna Torv said her introduction to "The Last of Us" came long before her opportunity to do the series adaptation.

"I remember when the game came out ... and I remember people talking about the fact that it was this game that had these emotional stories and characters," Torv recalled. "I also remember wanting to look at it because I had actually done a game ages ago with motion capture ['Heavenly Sword'], and I wanted to see ['The Last of Us'] at that point. The technology had improved so much, so I was curious to see what that looked like. I remember seeing the trailer back in the day, but I didn't play it."

When it did come time for the actor to play in the world of "The Last of Us," Torv admitted she was torn over which route she should take to breathe life into Tess. "When I got cast, I read the scripts and then went back and watched all of the cut scenes, particularly all of Tess' stuff," Torv said. "I then went to Craig [Mazin], who was our co-creator, and said, 'What are you wanting? Are you wanting this to be an interpretation or are you wanting this to be ... How closely do I need to stick to what the game is?' He's like, 'No, it's going to be an interpretation.'"

Ultimately, Torv noted, fans should be happy with how she has interpreted Tess for the series. "With any good story and well-drawn character, you'll end up sticking pretty close to it, because that's the story and that's who you're playing," Torv said. "That stuff, it's based on the game. The story is the same. The character is the same. Different actors are coming in to do different jobs, but ultimately, Tess is Tess."

