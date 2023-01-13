The Last Of Us Star Anna Torv Details Her Intense Role As Tess On The Video Game-Turned-Series - Exclusive Interview

Although Anna Torv has already dealt with unexplainable scientific phenomena and complicated intricacies of the criminal brain with key roles in the hit shows "Fringe" and "Mindhunter," respectively, the actor has found herself on yet another wild head trip — this time with the new series "The Last of Us."

Adapted from the blockbuster 2013 video game of the same name, "The Last of Us" — which debuts on HBO and HBO Max Sunday, January 15 — combines both scientific mysteries and the perils of the rotting mind. In game creator Neil Druckmann's series, though, Torv plays Tess Servopoulos, a hardened survivalist struggling to keep out of harm's way in a society where science has run amok with the spread of a virus that infects the brains of its victims and turns them into zombie-like killers.

But there is hope of a cure for the infection — which is derived from the Cordyceps fungus — if Tess' fellow smuggler, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), can manage to get Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone to see if the young teen's immunity to Cordyceps may be the key to creating a vaccine. Tess, like in the video game version of "The Last of Us," is one of Joel's allies who is willing to risk everything to transport Ellie through the dangerous landscape. The problem is, not only is post-apocalyptic America overrun with "the Infected" — as the Cordyceps victims are dubbed — but it also faces the heavy-handed rule of what has turned into a brutal totalitarian government in the wake of a societal breakdown.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Torv detailed the differences between "The Last of Us" game and the series adaptation, how she, Pascal, and Ramsey dealt with the intensity of shoot, and the series' spooky parallels to the COVID-19 pandemic.