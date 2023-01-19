Nico Parker Gushes Over Her Last Of Us 'Dream Fake Father' Pedro Pascal - Exclusive

While Nico Parker's parents have no doubt helped their daughter forge her acting skills in the past, Nico Parker explained to Looper in an exclusive interview that it only made sense to collaborate with Pedro Pascal to build their father-daughter dynamic, especially because it sets the tone for his character's motivation throughout the series.

"The easiest person to talk to in terms of wanting to create that dynamic and wanting it to translate well on screen was Pedro because we both have a common goal and we are the ones that have to [achieve it] eventually," Parker explained. "He's wonderful to work with. He is the dream fake father, on-screen parent. It was incredible."

Of course, Parker had to first get over being starstruck by Pascal, which she said was amazingly easy since he was so disarming the first time they met. "The first time we spoke was on Zoom, and I remember being [like], 'Oh my God.' Then I joined [the call], and within five minutes, I was like, 'Oh, this is Pedro,'" Parker recalled. "Immediately, he's so good at making people feel comfortable, [so] that element of [being starstruck] wore off quite quickly. But I get starstruck all the time. I'm pinching myself constantly."

Naturally, Parker had a chance to get some intel on the upcoming season of "The Mandalorian" while acting opposite Pascal, and she thinks she might have had some luck because he's so giving as an actor and a person. "I actually didn't because I think he probably would've if I really pushed for it," Parker enthused. "But no, I didn't try. But I feel like I should've. I mean, not really!"

Also starring Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge, and Anna Torv, "The Last of Us" is new on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes debuting every Sunday through March 12.