Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Fans Are Not Happy About Amy Jo Johnson's Reunion Absence

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" fans will be gifted with the ultimate nostalgic treat when the 30th anniversary special premieres on April 19th. Presented by Netflix, the landmark celebration subtitled "Once & Always" will feature the long-awaited reunion of cast members from the original run of the series. Following the tragic death of "Power Rangers" icon Jason David Frank, this celebratory event is both bittersweet and sorely needed.

Longtime viewers of this adrenaline-pumping series will see some very familiar faces in "Once & Always" as it reunites Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack, the Black Ranger) with David Yost (Billy, the Blue Ranger) from Season 1. The special will also include Steve Cardenas (Rocky), Karan Ashley (Aisha), and Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam), who replaced the Red, Yellow, and Black rangers in Season 2. This trio also teamed up with Yost and Frank in the theatrical film "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" against the evil Ivan Ooze (Paul Freeman).

Unfortunately, this extraordinary occasion will be missing one of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" beloved icons. Amy Jo Johnson starred as the first Pink Ranger, Kimberly Hart, a multifaceted fashionista with a brave heart of gold. In Season 3, she selflessly gave her power to her dear friend Kat (Catherine Sutherland) as the new Pink Ranger. In the upcoming special, Sutherland will be reprising her role instead of Johnson, which has fans expressing their dissatisfaction on social media.