Red Power Ranger Austin St. John Won't Attend The 30-Year Reunion

"Power Rangers" is one of those franchises that continues to withstand the test of time, with an incredible amount of TV seasons and numerous movies that speak for themselves. While fans prepare for another movie reboot, the series got some of its best news in decades — a "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" reunion.

Entertainment Weekly broke the news on the Netflix special, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always," which sees the return of many cast members. David Yost, the first Blue Ranger, and Walter Emmanuel Jones, the first Black Ranger, are the only original "Mighty Morphin" cast members returning. Joining them are Catherine Sutherland (the second Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas (the second Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (the second Yellow Ranger), and Johnny Young Bosch (the second Black Ranger), all of whom joined the original series in Season 2.

The reunion will be a scripted special on the streaming service "celebrating the enduring legacy of Haim Saban's creation." Fans will see the Rangers return to face a villain from their past, taking inspiration from the show's motto, "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger." While the special will undoubtedly be emotional, with star Jason David Frank's tragic passing hanging over the franchise, fans cannot help but notice a few other notable Rangers missing from the lineup, including the original Red Ranger Austin St. John.