Vikings: Valhalla Showrunner Jeb Stuart Talks Expanding The World Of The Show In Season 2 - Exclusive

Establishing a central location in the debut season of a series is often the key to success. Whether it's Stars Hollow in "Gilmore Girls" or Kattegat in "Vikings: Valhalla," fans gravitate toward shows that have that "home" element — it doesn't matter if it's a story of small-town charm in Connecticut or a tale of Vikings from over a thousand years ago.

Yet once that central location is firmly cemented in the DNA of a TV show, it's often fun for both the creators and fans to see how those characters will handle themselves outside of that established world. Sometimes, it means a teen going off to college; other times, it's about Vikings going on a quest away from their comfort zone. Testing characters this way keeps things exciting and fresh — and those characters can always return home and reconnect with their OG friends as needed. Until then, it's exciting to see a character explore new territory.

Looper spoke to showrunner Jeb Stuart during an exclusive interview, where he discussed the second season of "Vikings: Valhalla" and his goal to test the characters outside of Kattegat. He also explained how the change of scenery impacted the season's action sequences.