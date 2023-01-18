Louis C.K.'s Hilarious SNL Slip-Up Was Due To A Simple Cue Card Mistake

There's a certain "Saturday Night Live" sketch featuring Louis C.K. that has become part of the show's lore. In "Private Eyes," which originally aired March 29, 2014, Louis appears at his fellow detective's (Vanessa Bayer) house in pajamas and then engages in a sensual, stilted repartee that parodies will-they-won't-they mystery romance shows like "Remington Steele." There are purposely poor line readings, amusing forced laughs, and the excellent question, "How many holes are you OK with?" Louis' character drinks a lot of pineapple juice and is expecting to have a wild night. At the very end of the sketch, Louis breaks character and leaves viewers wondering what just happened.

When Louis begins to say "I love you" to Vanessa Bayer in the same robotic rhythm that he deployed throughout the rest of the sketch, he seems to get confused. He then ends up saying "I love you ... no," before laughing, looking off camera, and incredulously asking, "What?" It's clear that this bungled line isn't on purpose, like the rest of his lines. In a sketch that already doesn't make sense, it's the most nonsensical moment. So what happened? Well, the answer lies in a Reddit AMA with Vanessa Bayer from nine years ago.