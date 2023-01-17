Who Plays The TV Dad In Progressive's Sitcom-Inspired Campaign?

Reginald VelJohnson portrays the TV Dad in Progressive's latest campaign. One ad shows a father and son discussing insurance, only for TV Dad to interject with a laugh track and great lighting. Another commercial, formatted as an intro sequence, presents the character as a typical sitcom father figure. As the jingle notes, the TV Dad is a sweet, wise-cracking problem solver. He jokes around with neighborhood kids, greets everyone with a smile, and gets into wacky situations despite his best efforts. The message is clear: he's dependable, just like Progressive.

The TV Dad has typical characteristics of an archetype that VelJohnson helped to establish during the nine seasons he played patriarch Carl Winslow on the sitcom "Family Matters." Viewers could always rely on Carl to roll his eyes at Steve Urkel's (Jaleel White) antics, a history that subliminally bolsters the commercial's core message. Beyond his sitcom days, VelJohnson is also known for portraying Sergeant Al Powell in "Die Hard." According to The Hollywood Reporter, he's played a cop numerous times throughout his career, though he doesn't mind being typecast.

"I don't know what it is about me and this cop thing, but I get a lot of cop offers," the actor told the outlet. "Everyone always assumes that I'm someone on the force, but as long as they are paying me, I will play a cop until the day I die."