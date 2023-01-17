No Worries, Bob Chapek Is Going To Be Financially OK After His Disney Ousting

Bob Chapek's time at Disney was nothing short of chaotic, and his tenure as CEO didn't last very long. But despite a brief time on the throne, the former head of the House of Mouse took home some serious coin during his reign, and he received a severance package as well.

In 1993 Chapek started at Disney as the marketing director for Buena Vista Home Entertainment before moving up to president of the department in 2006. Three years later, He would continue to rise the ranks, ascending to the position of president of Walt Disney Studios. In 2011 he lent his skills to Consumer Products in a major role, and in 2015, he was named chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts (via Variety). So it was really no surprise when he was appointed CEO of the entire outfit in 2020 to replace Bob Iger (via The Los Angeles Times). But his time at the top didn't seem to be that ideal — he was rumored to be feuding with Iger and Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige during that period. Even Fortune reported that while the company was thriving, Chapek wasn't doing well in the position, suggesting his tactics were not very well received by Disney staff or shareholders.

While he had an abundance of experience that seemingly made him suited to take on the CEO gig, it did not last. In November of 2022, Bob Iger was brought back in, leaving Chapek out of a job. But people shouldn't be too concerned about the ex-Disney CEO, as he didn't depart the ordeal with empty pockets.