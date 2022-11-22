Bob Iger To Reverse Bob Chapek's Unpopular Cost-Cutting Focus At Disney

Disney shook the entertainment industry with the announcement that former CEO Bob Iger has returned to that role, replacing his successor Bob Chapek, who served in that capacity starting in 2020 and was personally appointed by Iger. Making the news even more shocking is the fact that Disney renewed its contract with Chapek in June — which would otherwise have expired in July — for another three years (via CNN). Though the two men have reportedly been feuding for some time, it was hard to know exactly how which areas Iger would focus on in his initial restructuring of the media giant. Now, thanks to a new memo from Iger which was sent to Disney employees, we now know some of the course corrections the returning CEO has planned.

The internal politics at Disney are notoriously cutthroat, and it appears that the company's board was unhappy with Chapek's leadership over the past several years. His strategy entailed prioritizing data-driven solutions that removed control from the company's creatives and focused on content distribution. One example of those changes was the glut of MCU content released to Disney+ over the past two years. In his memo to employees, Iger stressed his plans to move away from Chapek's cost-cutting moves and refocus the company around its creative teams.